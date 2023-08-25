Spain star Putellas says federation chief Rubiales behaviour ‘unacceptable’

The star of Spain’s women’s team, Alexia Putellas, described federation president Luis Rubiales’ behaviour as “unacceptable” on Friday after he refused to resign from his post following his kiss on the lips of a World Cup player.

“This is unacceptable. It’s over. With you, Jenni Hermoso,” wrote Putellas on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in a show of support for her team-mate whom Rubiales forcibly kissed after Spain won the World Cup in Sydney on Sunday.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) chief was widely criticised this week across the world for his behaviour at the final. As well as kissing Hermoso he was seen grabbing his crotch in celebration.

Despite Spanish reports indicating Rubiales would resign at an emergency RFEF meeting on Friday, he gave a defensive speech and insisted he would fight for his job, claiming he was the target of an attempted “public assassination”.

Several other team-mates of Hermoso offered support to the 33-year-old midfielder.

“There are limits that you cannot cross and we cannot tolerate this. We are with you, team-mate,” wrote Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati on X.

“What a shame to me that us 23 players are not the protagonists… it’s over. With you to the death, Jenni Hermoso,” wrote goalkeeper Cata Coll, another Barcelona player.

The Catalan club released a statement later Friday in which they labelled Rubiales’ conduct “improper and unfortunate”.