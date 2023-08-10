Southeast Govs to intensify fight against insecurity

By Dennis Agbo

Governors in the South East have resolved to intensify war against the prevailing security in the region collectively as well as separately.

They made the resolution in a meeting they held in Enugu state government house on Thursday.

The five Governors in the region who were all present in the meeting were also joined by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Igalla, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj Gen Aminu Chinade and commissioners of Police.

The Governors in attendance included the Chairman of South East Governors Forum and Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma; Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; Dr. Alex Otti of Abia State; Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State and the host Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah.

In a communique Governor Uzodinma read, the south east Governors said that “The Forum firmly resolved to fight insecurity decisively in the region individually and collectively, in partnership with the Federal Government and other Stakeholders.

“We commend the security agencies for their cooperation thus far and encourage them not to relent.

“We wish to state categorically that the perpetrators of the insecurity in our region and their sponsors are criminals and should not be seen as legitimate agitators. Therefore, upon arrest, they should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.”

The Forum also resolved to hold the security and economic summit on a date to be announced soon.