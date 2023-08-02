South Africa’s stoppage time winner seals first World Cup win, 2nd round spot

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Bayana Bayana of South Africa are through to the round of 16 after claiming their first ever win at a Women’s World Cup with an enthralling 3-2 victory over Italy.

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana’s 93rd minute winner sealed the win in stoppage time for South Africa as the African side achieved an historic feat to seal a second round qualification for the first time ever.

The African champions led 2-1 with Magaia strike in the 67th minute, but Kgatlana’s late strike proved the difference after Italy fought back to level with a Arianna Caruso header.

A draw would have been enough to take Italy into the knockout round but South Africa edged the side with a point. The Africans finished on 4 points, behind group leaders Sweden.

There were scenes of jubilation and excitement for the South Africa players when the final whistle confirmed they had made history for their nations as they join the Super Falcons of Nigeria as the African side confirmed to play in the next round.

South Africa’s Bayana Bayana will play Group E winners the Netherlands in the last 16 on Sunday while Sweden face defending Champions, USA.

Nigeria will face European Champions, England on Monday.