Sound of Freedom: Jim Caviezel’s anti-child-trafficking film hits Nigeria

Fans of Jim Caviezel, whose spectacular portrayal of Jesus Christ in the film, The Passion of the Christ is set for great times in cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana, as his latest work, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is scheduled to hit the big screens as from August 18, 2023.

‘Sound of Freedom’, which is fast becoming an advocacy performance for Jim Caviezel and other members of the cast against the nefarious trade in children across the world, has Caviezel playing Tim Ballard, a former US government agent who embarks on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia.

The plot centers around Ballard’s Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-sex trafficking organisation.

Directed by Alejandro Monteverde and produced by Lukas Behnken and Eduardo Verástegui, the film features star actors like Bill Camp Yessica Borroto Perryman, Eduardo Verastegui, Cristal Aparicio, and Javier Godino amongst others.

“Incredible things are happening to children all over the world despite their innocence. Everyone must rise against child trafficking and seeing this film better prepares all of us for that task. Borrowing Jim Cavaziel’s words in his post on Instagram, God’s children are not for sale”, says Joy Odiete, the chief executive officer of the distribution company in West Africa, Blue Pictures Entertainment.