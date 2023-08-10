Soulful Journey: Chidi Collins, gospel artiste with divine purpose

In the heart of Abia State, Nigeria, a captivating musical journey began even before Chidi Collins could articulate his first words. His innate connection with music led him to compose his inaugural song, a melody that became a cherished memory held by his family.

As a young soul, he found solace in the church’s children’s department, where he and his younger brother sang with unbridled passion during street evangelism at bustling market places.

Rooted in a strong Christian family, Chidi Collins’ upbringing was imbued with the knowledge of God’s word.

However, it was at the age of 15 that he embraced his personal encounter with Jesus Christ, a transformative moment that solidified his faith. Drawn by the zeal and dedication of his father’s love for God, he embarked on a journey of unwavering devotion and whole-hearted worship.

Amidst the bustling streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Chidi Collins’ childhood dance took place. Raised amidst the embrace of church activities, he sought joy in the teachings of Royal Rangers, an Assemblies of God boys club. Night vigils and seeking God’s presence in the church vestry became sacred rituals that shaped his soulful connection with music and faith.

But was music his childhood ambition? Alongside his friends, Chidi Collins founded the “Philharmonics,” an acapella group that honed their skills until their music found a home in countless churches and gatherings. It was during this time that Chidi composed the timeless song “Bend Low,” whose echoes would reverberate through generations.

What sets Chidi Collins apart is not just his music but the essence of his worship philosophy. To him, worship is more than mere songs; it’s a lifestyle, a holistic offering of oneself to the Creator.

This divine understanding breathed life into his compositions, creating a unique path in the music industry, where integrity and devotion to Christ shine through each note.

Does he thinks gospel music has limited him from reaching a larger audience? As he embarked on his journey as a gospel artist, Chidi Collins embraced the power of gospel music to touch lives across boundaries.

While some may see gospel as limiting, he sees it as a universal language of hope and redemption, a message that resonates with every heart and soul in need of grace.

Why must it be gospel and nothing else and how would he describd the journey so far as a gospel artiste? His life ,he says has been completely wired in God; it has always been gospel and gospel songs only.

Through the triumphs and challenges of his musical expedition, Chidi Collins stood firm on the foundation of his faith.

Encounters with testimonies of transformed lives became his greatest reward, as his music became a vessel for divine connection and healing.

So what’s the inspiration behind his new single”Ancient of Days”? In the depths of reverence and gratitude, “Ancient of Days” was born.

A serenade to the Audience of One, this divine melody emerged as Chidi Collins sought to offer genuine worship before the Throne of Grace.

With his last single “Ekele” released in February,does he intend to expand the scope of his music? “Ekele” to him was inspired byhis desire to give God praise after taking account of how good he has been.

Although his sounds are mostly Christian or urban contemporary, he has also done many songs in different genres. One of his early songs, “Na Who,” is afrobeat; “You Love Me More” is a slowballad; an upcoming remix of his song, “Living Evidence” is reggae.

He also has songs yet to be produced that could be considered musical and could be used for theater arts. He wishes to keep growing and expanding the scope of my music.