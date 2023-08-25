Sorry I let you down, but will come back stronger – Tobi Amusan

Nigeria’s world-celebrated athlete, Tobi Amusan has reacted to her 100 metres hurdles defeat at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday night.

She apologised to all her supporters across the globe if she had disappointed them with her below-par performance, adding that she would come back stronger.

Amusan who lost the world women’s 100m hurdles crown to Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, admitted it was a difficult experience for her to get into the final.

In an interview with journalists after the race, Amusan said, it was quite “a journey getting into the final” despite all she had gone through in the last couple of weeks.

“I Just want to say a huge thank you to who has been supporting me through the ups and downs, Ya’ll stood by me, kept praying for me, God Bless you all, I am sorry I might have let you all down, but we will back stronger definitely.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one; nobody likes to lose but considering what I have gone through in the past couple of months, I’m so grateful that I came out,” she said.

Williams, the 30-year-old, who previously won in Beijing in 2015, timed 12.43 seconds to edge out Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico (12.44sec) with Kendra Harrison of the United States taking bronze (12.46).

Amusan and 2019 winner Nia Ali were never in the hunt, finishing sixth and last respectively.