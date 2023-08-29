Some of your blessings might be in hands of worst people – Rema

By Enitan Abdultawab

Afrobeats artiste, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has advised against giving up easily on ‘worst people’.

The singer affirmed that some biggest blessings for an individual could lie in the hands of these people.

The “Calm Down” crooner advocated for steadfastness when dealing with ‘worst people’, rather than giving up on them so easily.

“Some of ur biggest blessings might be in the hands of the worst people you might ever come across,”

Rema wrote on his X account.

“In our generation of quitting on people early, just remember that there’s a reward for the steadfast & your presence in their life might be the true lecture they need. God didn’t place you in their hands by mistake.”