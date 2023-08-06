Soludo’s wife preaches extended breastfeeding, says it reduces risk of cancer

Gov. Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE wife of the Anambra State governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo has spoken of the importance of extended breastfeeding for babies, arguing that it reduces the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

She also stated that breastfed children would perform better on intelligence tests, not likely to be obese, and would be less prone to diabetes later in life.

The governor’s wife, who spoke through the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, at the flag off of this year’s World Exclusive Breastfeeding Week and launch of Zero Water at Ojoto, Idemili South local government area, observed that breastfeeding is the best way to ensure child health and survival.

The programme is being executed by the Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and the State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, and partners.

According to Mrs. Soludo, breast milk remains the ideal food for infants as it is safe, clean and contains antibodies which help to protect against many common childhood illnesses.

The Executive Secretary of Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Mrs. Chisom Uchem also said breastfeeding has many health benefits for nursing mothers and their babies.

Uchem, a pharmacist, said it has been proved that well-breastfed infants have lower hospitalization rate and would tend to be in better health as they grow up.

Also speaking, the Transition Committee Chairman of Idemili South local government area, Amaka Obi described the theme of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week celebration, “Enable breastfeeding-Making A Difference For Working Parents” as apt.

She said the theme would enhance support for mothers to sustain exclusive breastfeeding, as well as guide policy makers on issues about exclusive breastfeeding.