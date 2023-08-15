Soldiers, LASTMA officers’ clash in Lagos disturbing – Army

The Nigerian Army, has described clashes between soldiers and officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) as “disturbing.”

Spokesman for the Army, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, stated this in a statement, according to a report by Channels Television.

Recall that two video clips had gone viral on Monday showing some soldiers allegedly attack a LASTMA official after the traffic officer allegedly dragged a military personnel out of the front seat of a commercial bus.

The soldiers, on a revenge mission, allegedly beat the LASTMA official before leaving the scene.

Speaking on the development, LASTMA spokesman, Taofeek Adebayo, confirmed the incident, saying the agency would respond appropriately to the incident.

Also reacting to the scene, Brig. Gen. Nwachukwu said, “I must say it is very disturbing that soldiers/LASMA conflict is now one too many.

“The authorities of the Nigerian Army are genuinely concerned and are embarking on vigorous sensitisation campaign to educate our personnel on the need to ensure compliance with traffic rules and promote synergy and interagency cooperation in Lagos State and around the country,” he added.

According to Nwachukwu, the frequent altercations point to the fact that there is need to strengthen interagency cooperation amongst the security agencies in Lagos state.