Sokoto Police Command decorates 138 officers with new ranks

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ali Kaigama has decorated 138 officers with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police II (ASP II) at the State Command Headquarters along Gwandu Road, Sokoto.

In a statement made available to journalists in Sokoto by the Command public relations officer, ASP Ahmed Rufa’e, the promoted officers were found worthy of their new ranks by the Acting Inspector General of Police Mr Kayode Egbetokun, and approved by the Police Service Commission.

In his welcome address, the state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ali Hayatu Kaigama, congratulated the promoted officers on behalf of the Inspector General of Police and urged them to show more commitments and act of professionalism in discharging of their legitimate duties.

“You should consider your new ranks as a motivation and an added responsibilities,” he said.

The statement, however, warned them to be loyal, dedicated hardworking and avoid any act capable tarnishing the image of their profession.

In a vote of thanks, ASP George Idoko, one of the decorated officers, expressed his profound gratitude on behalf of the others to the Acting Inspector General of Police, the Police Service Commission, the state Commissioner of Police and his Management Team for finding them worthy of the promotion.

He further promised to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their responsibilities and the task ahead.

The ceremony which was conducted at the state police headquarters was graced by members of the commands management team, senior police officers, heads of department, families and relations of the new promoted officers.