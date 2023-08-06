Sokoto NBA honours Chief Judge, President, 12 others

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Sokoto State chapter, Saturday, rejoice and honoured members of the Association in the state who were elevated as high court judges and Khadis of the state Sharia Court of appeal.

Sokoto State chairman of the Association Barrister Mohammad Nuhu, while speaking to our correspondent said, it’s usual for the Association to rejoice and celebrate members who excelled in the profession or elevated to a high status.

Those honoured are the state chief judge Justice Mohammed Saidu Sifawa; the President of the NBA, Yakubu Chinoko Mai kyau; two Khadis of the Sharia Court; five high judges; three judges of the federal high court and and special recognition to three more federal high Court judges.

He said within the scope of three years about 13 high court judges and six Sharia Court of Appeal judges, who are members of the Association, were appointed in the state which called for celebration by by the state body.

According to him, the state chief judge, justice Mohammed Saidu Sifawa is instrumental to the total overhauling and renovation of the state high court which happen to be the best in the country.

Nuhu further stated that the state also appointed over 40 magistrates, established and open many magisterial district around the state through the efforts of the state chief judge Mohammed Saidu Sifawa the effort which was recognized by NBA Sokoto chapter and honour him with award of excellence.

Similarly the NBA chairman said the Association also honoured the President of the Association, Yakubu Chinoko Mai kyau, for his utmost contribution to the development of the state body.

He said the president of the NBA has appointed several members of the Association in the state in to various national committees over the years which enhance the branch capacity to excell in many of their activities.

He commended members of the Bar pursueing cases at election tribunals for their ethical conduct, despite working under intense pressure from their clients and tribunal judges who were given time frame to conclude their national assignment.