Sokoto governor assigns portfolios to 25 new commissioners

Gov Aliyu Ahmed of Sokoto State

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has assigned portfolios to the 25 new commissioners and members of the State Executive Council sworn in on Tuesday.

According to a statement by Abubakar Bawa the Press Secretary to Sokoto State governor, the governor wished the commissioners success in their service to the government and people of the state.

The full list of the commissioners and their respective ministries are as follows, Nasiru Binji, Commissioner of Justice and state Attorney General; Ibrahim Adire, Ministry of Local Government; Idris Gobir, Ministry of Works, and Deputy Governor, Muhammadu Shagari, Ministry of Finance, and Sharifu Kamarawa, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Others are Alhaji Tukur Alkali, Ministry of Basic & Secondary Education; Dr Jabir Mai Hula, Ministry of Religious Affairs; Nasiru Tsoho, Ministry of Lands & Housing; Aminu Iya, Ministry of Higher Education; Hadiza Shagari, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs; Sambo Danchadi, Ministry of Information; Alhaji Bello Wamakko, Ministry of Agriculture; Ministry of Animal Health and Fisheries Development, Aliyu Tureta, and Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Jamilu Gosta.

Also in the list were Bala Kokani, Ministry of Science & Technology; Yusuf Maccido, Ministry of Water; Hajiya Asabe Balarabe, Ministry of Health; Nura Tangaza, Ministry of Environment; Shehu Chacho, Ministry for Special Duties; Ministry of Social and Humanitarian Affairs, Ya’u Danda; Culture and Tourism, Aminu Bodai; Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industries, Haruna Bashar; Ministry of Innovation and Digital Economy, Bashar Kwabo; Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Resources, Sanusi Umar, and Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Alhaji Isah Tambagarka.