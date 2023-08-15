Sokoto Assembly confirms Gov. Aliyu’s 9 Commissioner-nominees

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has confirmed the request of Gov. Ahmed Aliyu for the appointment of additional nine additional Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council.

The assembly, at its plenary sitting on Tuesday, made the confirmation after screening the nominees at a Committee of the Whole House, following a request to that effect by Bello Idris (APC-Gwadabawa North), the Majority Leader.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the new nominees and 16 others confirmed by the assembly on Aug. 2, the governor has appointed 25 Commissioners for the state.

NAN also reports that those confirmed included: Aminu Bodai, Ibrahim Adare, Nura Tangaza, Shehu Chaco, Sanusi Umar, Haruna Bashar, Nasiru Binji, Sambo Danchadi and Sharehu Kamarawa.

Presenting the request, the majority leader said the governor’s appointment was in line with the provision of section 192 and other relevant sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“The persons so recommended for the appointment are persons of proven integrity and dedication, who had served the state and the nation in various capacities.

“The nominees when confirm would assist the governor in the discharge of his statutory responsibilities,” he said.

The Speaker, Alhaji Tukur Bala,after the screening of the nominees put the question into a voice vote and was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.

In a related development, the assembly has confirmed Aliyu’s request for five additional Special Advisers (SA’s).

NAN recalls that the House at its plenary on July 11 and 25 confirmed the governor’s request to appoint 17 and 10 SA’s respectively, putting the number to 27.

However, with the additional five confirmed SAs by the lawmakers, their number has increased to 32.