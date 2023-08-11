Social insurance for effective security and economic growth

By Ibrahim Wakawa

THE Federal Government of Nigeria has growth in small, medium, and large-scale businesses as one of its key agenda items. This implies that all aspects of workers’ welfare be given the utmost attention, for it is self-evident that if workers are well taken care of in terms of their morale, productivity will be enhanced, leading to higher economic output and growth. It, therefore, follows that under the new dispensation, no government establishment should be seen or perceived as a waster of resources that can and ought to be deployed for the overall growth of the Nigerian economy, which is the centerpiece of this administration’s economic agenda.

The Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, is currently charged with the protection of workers from work-related injury, sickness, or death in a limited social security programme with the employee compensation scheme it is currently administering. In its present form, it is doubtful if an appreciable number of Nigerian workers who have encountered work-related injuries, sickness, and death have received any or adequate compensation. One can rhetorically ask: How many construction workers killed or injured in collapsed buildings, factories, roads, or other accidents and sickness in the course of their work have received adequate compensation or have actually been covered under the scheme? The negative publicity of the unacceptably high number of injuries and deaths of foreign construction workers in the building of stadiums for the recently concluded Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup illustrates the importance of a scheme like NSITF’s compensation scheme being well implemented in Nigeria, including ensuring that no worker is left without being enrolled in the scheme.

In particular, Nigerians working in foreign-owned enterprises, especially, but not limited to, Chinese-owned businesses, as well as high-risk local businesses, should be protected under the NSITF Employee Compensation Scheme. It is for this reason that the NSITF, the premier social security institution in Nigeria, was established and has been in existence as far back as 1961, when it was then known as the National Provident Fund, or NPF, with a mandate to cater for employees that were not in pensionable positions. Initially, it was a Savings plan based on defined contributions. As the contribution rate remained static at eight naira per month, over time it became irrelevant as the benefits provided were nugatory and hardly provided the envisaged succour to retired contributors.

Problems associated with poor record-keeping and ill-equipped administrators resulted in a rethink of the scheme by the government in 1994, during the Structural Adjustment Programme, SAP, era. Collaboration with the International Labour Organisation, ILO, was sought and resulted in the transformation of the scheme from the provident fund to the NSITF, providing limited social insurance benefits to employees in the private sector based on the defined benefit concept. The scheme lasted from 1994 to 2004, barely 10 years after which the pension reforms of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo regime were introduced. The Pension Reform Act, PRA, of 2004 mandated NSITF to transfer all pension assets in its custody to a Pension Fund Administrator, PFA, and focus on providing other social security services, which in any case were not defined. The reform sought to separate pensions from other social security benefits as contained in ILO Convention 102 of 1952, Social Security (Minimum Standard), which has nine branches of social security.

The Privatisation and Commercialisation Act No. 25 of 1988 provides the legal framework under which NSITF, formerly National Provident Fund, NPF, was transformed from being a department under the Ministry of Labour to a partially commercialised corporate institution with legally defined powers, board, and management structure. The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Act No. 73 of 1993 was enacted to give full effect to the recommendations of the Technical Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, TCPC, as regards NSITF. The report of the TCPC entitled: Framework for Commercialization (hereinafter referred to as the Report), in summary, captures how NSITF, among other public institutions, partially or fully commercialised, were to be managed and operated henceforth.

The report further provided for the appointment and removal of Boards of Directors, as follows: “The government shall continue to appoint and remove directors of public enterprises because it is the proper role of stakeholders to do so. However, to prevent the wholesale removal of directors, such appointments shall henceforth be staggered to provide for continuity so that every year, one third of the directors will retire, but being eligible they can be re-elected until such time as their term expires. Their entitlements will be clearly defined to prevent the wasteful use of the resources of the affected enterprises.

The supervising ministry will continue to nominate candidates for appointment by the government as non-executive directors. The new boards shall comprise both part-time and full-time directors in a proportion of up to 40:60 between full-time and part-time directors, where desirable. In the choice of persons for appointment to boards of directors of public enterprises, care shall be taken to nominate only those who can contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the enterprise by virtue of their training and experience, and definitely not those who will consume its resources. The practice under which such appointments are viewed as patronage shall be discouraged and merit emphasized in all cases, even within the broad objective of Federal Character.

“Chief executives and executive directors of public enterprises shall continue to be appointed by the government, but in order to make the appointees accountable to their respective Boards of Directors, formal recommendations of at least three names from within or outside the organisation for each position should be made by the Board of Directors through the supervising ministry to Mr. President. Such appointments should be for an initial term of four years, renewable for a second, and a final term of three years. If the Board should find the chief executive or executive directors unsuitable, it is empowered to recommend to Mr. President their removal even before the expiration of their terms. Again, this must be done through the supervising ministry.”

The report provided for the determination of the conditions of service of the staff of commercialised enterprises as follows: “In accordance with the spirit of S. 13 of Decree No. 25 of 1988, Boards of Directors of Public Enterprises will be permitted to determine conditions of service for their employees as part of the commercialisation exercise, and this need not be related in any way to the public sector compensation scheme. Provided it can be demonstrated that the cost of the new scheme can be borne by the enterprise without recourse to increased tariffs, they will be allowed to pay competitive remuneration and such other prerequisites as would enable them to attract, recruit, and retain suitably qualified personnel. At the initial stage of introducing the new conditions of service, the ministers responsible for the respective enterprises will be involved as chairmen of the implementation committees, but even in subsequent changes in conditions of service, it is advisable that the supervising ministry be consulted before final decisions are taken by the Board of Directors”.

NSITF, as the premier social security institution in Nigeria, should have matured into a provider of the several branches of social security as provided in ILO Convention No. 102 of 1952 rather than just being a manager of one branch, the Employees’ Compensation (work injury) Scheme, that it is responsible for today. But this cannot happen if NSITF remains on the trajectory it is on today, with very challenged integrity and a public perception of the Fund as a wasteful institution. To put the Fund on the path of stability and refocus it on the provision of the services it is legally required to provide to stakeholders, it would necessitate the following steps be taken or implemented: Amend the Employee’s Compensation Act together with the NSITF Act to separate the custody of the Funds from the managers of the fund, akin to what occurs under the Pension Reform Act, where the funds under management are held by Custodians and accessed under some stringent regulations. Management or mismanagement of the funds has been at the heart of the instability in NSITF despite repeated changes in management.

NSITF should render account of their stewardship. This will put accountability front and center.

“The unrestrained and unending recruitment of staff, especially at the management level, be halted, as the organisation is already bloated and top-heavy, incurring a lot of staff costs. More foot soldiers (entry-level staff) are needed to cover the field than in the current situation, where management staff is almost outnumbering the foot soldiers. (f) The government should fully foot the bill for administration, including the payment of staff salaries. This step, if taken, would reduce the penchant for recruiting more staff at every turn. When this is done, the issues of staff welfare can be properly addressed in a manner commensurate with the resources available to the fund.

The tripartite nature of NSIFT (Employers, employees, and Government) justifies this recommendation, as every partner must be seen to be bringing something to the table. g) Quickly resolve the lingering issue of the pension review of retired staff of NSITF under the defunct defined benefit scheme. Pensioners in this category are few, and their number is constantly decreasing due to the natural process of mortality. It does no good to the image of NSITF, a provider of Social Security to workers, if their retired staff are not properly taken care of. h) Determine the optimum level of staffing (management and others) required by the Fund and work towards attaining the optimum level.

Wakawa, a legal practitioner, and one time Executive Director of the NSITF. , wrote from Abuja