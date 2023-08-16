Sobotie’s experience has strengthened APC – Dafinone

The Senator representing Delta Central, Ede Dafinone, has sent best wishes to Elder Omeni Sobotie, APC State Chairman, on his birthday.

In a statement, Sen. Dafinone saluted Elder Sobotie’s visionary leadership, commending his pivotal role in the party’s victory at the 2023 polls. As Chairman, Sobotie brought lasting peace and unity to Delta APC, the lawmaker noted.

Dafinone described the celebrant as “a political warlord” whose experience from student activism and governance strengthens the party. Sobotie’s stewardship has made APC a formidable alternative to PDP in the state, he added.

The Senator lauded Sobotie for his contributions towards APC stability in Delta and wished him more successful years ahead.

“On behalf of my family, I join the APC faithful in Delta Central and the great people of Urhobo Nation to celebrate the great master stroker and political leader on his birthday.

“I pray God to grant you good health and sound mind, even as you continue to lead our party to greater heights.” He said.