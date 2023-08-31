SMEs at UBA confab get health tips on financial decisions

By Cynthia Alo

Small and Medium Scale, SME, business owners and operators have been advised on essential health tips that will help them successfully create wealth and thrive in their businesses.

Speaking during the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Business Series hybrid event at the bank’s Head office in Lagos last week, Fitness and Health professionals said that intentionality, physical fitness and regular health checks are essential and healthy tips that business owners should pay attention to if they are to record good success in their businesses.

The Group Head Medical Services, AVON HMO, Dr Adeyemi Adeyinka; Founder Kemen Fitness, Kemen Ekerette; Artist and Fitness Enthusiast, Saga Adeolu; Executive Director, Happiness Center, Ramanujam Rummy, and Group Head, Retention and Growth, AVON HMO, Atinuke Kolade, were panellists at the event who spoke on the topic: ‘Financial fitness: Balancing Health and Wealth for Small Business Owners’

“It is important for business owners to maintain a good work-life balance, and parameters such as knowing the state of your health, creating an enabling environment for yourself and having annual wellness checks on your organs such as your lungs, livers, kidneys and all is very important for you as a small business operator, Adeyinka stated.

On his part, Ekerette advised customers and business owners to be intentional in ensuring that they are physically fit, adding that “Eating right, resting and exercising should be a part of every entrepreneur’s daily life,” he noted.

To Adeolu, business owners should understand that their health and wealth have a lot in common and should both be treated as top priority. “If you are not physically fit, you may not be able to make good financial decisions in your businesses,” he said.

All the speakers at the UBA Business Series event agreed that taking care of health remains important in creating wealth for businesses owners.