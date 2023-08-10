Six suspects in Ecuador presidential candidate killing are Colombians – Police

Ecuador’s Interior Minister Juan Zapata leaves after giving a report on the arrests done so far over the assassination on the eve of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, at the headquarters of the Police in Quito, on August 10, 2023. – Villavicencio, the second most popular candidate in the presidential race according to recent opinion polls, was shot dead while leaving a rally in the nation’s capital on Wednesday, prompting President Guillermo Lasso to declare a state of emergency and blame the assassination on organized crime. Villavicencio, a 59-year-old anti-corruption crusader who had complained of receiving threats, was murdered as he was leaving a stadium in Quito after holding a campaign rally, officials said. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP)