Sit-at-home will never be part of Biafra restoration struggle – IPoB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi – THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, weekend, said that sit-at-home will never be part of its struggle for Biafra restoration. It, therefore, described Monday’s weekly sit-at-home as an ugly phase of bygone history that must never be repeated.

IPoB also said that sit-at-home is not only dead but will never again be invoked or deployed as a tool of civil disobedience in its quest for self-determination.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful entitled, “Monday weekly sit-at-home: An ugly phase of a bygone history that must never be repeated as echoed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”, warned that any person or persons talking about sit-at-home in Igbo land again is an enemy of the people and shall be dealt with accordingly.

IPoB’s statement read, “This is to inform Biafrans about the flyers and posters being distributed all over Biafraland conveying our leader’s famous pronouncement canceling Monday sit-at-home and to inform Biafrans that sit-at-home is not only dead but will never again be invoked or deployed as a tool of civil disobedience in our quest for self-determination. Any person or persons talking about a non-existent sit-at-home in Igbo land is an enemy of the people and shall be dealt with accordingly.”

“The instructions to distribute these flyers by hand and paste posters to this effect was authorized by our prophet and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu.

“It is to be stated for the umpteenth time, for those who may feign ignorance of the laws governing the conduct expected of IPoB family worldwide, that Our supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has ordered the permanent end to Monday sit-at-home in Biafraland and anybody seen enforcing this illegal and non-existent Monday sit-at-home will be apprehended and summarily dealt with on the spot.

“The criminal elements are not working for Biafra restoration nor the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is unlawfully detained in the DSS solitary confinement in Abuja Nigeria. Those purporting to be running a Biafra Government in Exile, from somewhere in Finland, also known as Autopilot are not IPoB members and their activities do not represent the views of the supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, rank and file IPoB membership nor ESN operatives.

“It is a shame to the memory of our brave martyrs that gave their lives for the emancipation of Biafra that individuals that never led ordinary street protests in Biafraland or anywhere in the world in support of Biafra restoration can claim to lead our people. This is an absolute disgrace.

“These shameless parasites and their sponsors are hoping that mere attachment of the name of our supreme leader, IPoB and ESN to their criminal enterprise will cloak them in the requisite legitimacy to continue duping the gullible of their hard-earned money.

“The social media Biafra Government in Exile, BGIE, has nothing to do with IPoB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. IPoB supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has nothing to do with them and will never have anything to do with them.

“Biafran struggle championed by IPoB does not have any government in exile and will never have any government in exile. People that never led a protest anywhere in the world, were never detained or held meetings with any international bodies can never claim to represent our people.

“We, therefore, encourage Biafrans to help in the distribution of the flyers, posters to communities, hinterlands, and cities in Biafraland, signifying the requiem mass for the senseless Monday sit-at-home.

“We warn once again that anybody apprehended enforcing any sit-at-home will regret his life and the self-acclaimed leader of BGIE will not save such a person.”