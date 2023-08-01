Sit-at-home: IPOB/ESN’s Ogbunigwe injures 5 soldiers, 2 policemen

File image for illustration.

…As troops raid militants training camps in Anambra and Imo, arrest 5 members

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops conducting operations to deter enforcement of the illegal sit at home order in the South East by IPOB and ESN, on Monday successfully raided hideouts and training camps belonging to IPOB/ESN in Orsomoghu Forest spanning Anambra and Imo States.

During the raids, the combined troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police and other security agencies arrested five fleeing members of the group and recovered one IPOB flag, one CCTV camera, 2 detonated IED bombs and a fabricated mortar tube.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations said, “Sadly, five soldiers and two Nigeria Police operatives sustained varying degrees of injuries from the IED detonated by the criminals.

“The raid operation was carried out on Monday 31 July 2023, when troops were alerted to the violent activities of the irredentist group enforcing the illegal 2 weeks sit-at-home order in Onitsha, Nnewi and Iheme Obosi in Anambra State, as well as New Market in Enugu state.

“During the raid operations, the troops cleared IPOB camps in Ekeututu, Orsomoghu, Lilu and Mother Valley camps of the dissidents.

“Troops came in contact with the group’s armed fighters, who detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) also known as Ogbunigwe and fired using locally fabricated mortar tube.

“The valiant troops however overpowered the irredentist group in the firefight, compelling them to abandon their position as they fled with gunshot wounds into nearby bushes.

“The Nigerian Army encourages all law abiding citizens of the South East to continue to support ongoing operations with actionable information and to disregard the unlawful 2 weeks sit-at-home order by going about their normal daily activities and businesses.

“The Nigerian Army in synergy with sister services and security agencies will undauntedly continue to protect and safeguard lives and property of the good and enterprising people of South East Nigeria, within the ambit of the law and the rules of engagement.”