Sit-at-home: IPOB disowns Simon Ekpa

By Luminous Jannamike

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have firmly distanced themselves from Simon Ekpa and his supporters.

The movement, led by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, debunked the claims made by Ejimakor on Arise Television on July 29, 2023, stating that Ekpa’s supporters were the same as Kanu’s followers.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, clarified that while some misguided supporters of Ekpa were indeed followers of Kanu, the majority of Ekpa’s supporters were opponents of the IPOB mission.

“Simon Ekpa was never an IPOB member and has no alliance whatsoever with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB,” he stated.

Ekpa, who heads his own group called Autopilot and has declared himself their Prime Minister, was accused of working against IPOB’s efforts.

“He, Simon Ekpa, has not attributed the infamous sit-at-homes to IPOB even though he is hiding under the pretense of seeking for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release,” added Comrade Emma Powerful.

IPOB’s leadership warned against any assumption that Ekpa has any connection with Kanu and the movement.