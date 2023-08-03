Sit-at-home enforcers killed 250 people in 2 years — Ohanaeze

•As Igbo youths urge Senate to act on Ekpa

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, rued the impact of sit-at-home in the South East, saying that over 250 people have been killed through the enforcement of the order since August 2021.

President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said that Ndigbo would not allow the continuation of such illegal orders, which have subjected residents of the region to untold hardships and loss of life and property.

Iwuanyanwu said: “The Ohanaeze, once again, condemns the incessant call for sit-at-home in the South East by Simon Ekpa. It is, indeed, disheartening that the people of the region are being subjected to hardships by this development.

“Unfortunately, several non-state actors, in an attempt to enforce the order, have unleashed mayhem on the people. As a result, many have been killed, maimed, and properties worth millions of naira destroyed. In addition, the sit-at-home orders have been instilling fear in residents, making it difficult for them to come out and transact their lawful businesses.

“The South East is known for micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises, indigenous manufacturing, fabrication, and agro-allied industries. To this end, several authorities have put the losses encountered by the people at trillions of naira on each sit-at-home day. The region has witnessed the loss of clients and customers, who have found alternatives because of the unstable business environment. The food transporters to the South East now charge more. Moreso, insecurity and the menace of gunmen have worsened. Worst still, over 250 people are estimated to have been killed through the enforcement of these orders.”

However, an Igbo youth group, yesterday, asked the Senate to match words with action about ensuring that the Federal Government acts on the issue of the Finland-based Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed disciple of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Igbo youths called on the Senate to prevail on the Federal Government to approach the Finnish government to extradite Ekpa.

A statement by Okwu Nnabuike, said that Ekpa’s activities in the SouthEast are pure criminality and should be handled as such.

He said: “Ekpa has finally been exposed as an agent of destabilisation in Igbo land. His rejection of Kanu’s directive to end all forms of sit-at-home is a clear indication that he is an enemy of Ndigbo.”

In a handwritten letter, which has gone viral, Kanu told Ekpa that the sit-at-home is doing more harm than good.

However, Ekpa has declared that he would not take such an order, noting that he would only back down if the detained IPOB leader meets with him in Finland.

Okwu said that Ekpa is ready to take actions that would keep Kanu perpetually behind bars to continue the business empire he is running in the name of Biafra.