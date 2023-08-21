Sit-at-home: CSOs urge FG to extradite, prosecute Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa

…say signs, trapping of B/Haram evident in S’East

…Warn: Kanu’s EED may escalate security crisis

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

A coalition of Nigerian civil society groups, led by Rising Up for a United Nigeria (RUN) and the National Youth Council of Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government to employ all diplomatic measures to secure the extradition and prosecution of Barr. Simon Ekpa from Finland.

During a press conference held in Abuja on Monday, the group alleged that Ekpa has financed numerous acts of terrorism, thereby exacerbating the instability in Southeastern Nigeria.

Solomon Adodo, the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, who read the statement on behalf of the coalition, said, “Mr Ekpa has sponsored so many acts of terrorism, directed from his safe haven and base in Finland against Southeastern Nigeria. He is an alleged criminal and his merchandise is in terrorism, setting the foundation for the crippling of the Southeast and adding to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s travails.”

The coalition also expressed deep disenchantment at the ongoing tensions and loss of life in the Southeastern States, drawing parallels to the Boko Haram terrorism in the Northeast.

“The signs and trappings of the Boko Haram terrorism have sadly become evident in the tragic developments in the Southeast,” Adodo added.

The group criticized the enforced Sit-at-Home order by IPOB, stating it has crippled the economy of the Southeast, with businesses folding up and investors and tourists avoiding the region.

They commended the efforts of stakeholders to end the policy, urging them not to relent until the zone is freed from the stranglehold of criminals masquerading as freedom campaigners.

The group expressed its concern over Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s recent announcement of an Economic Empowerment Day (EED), viewing it as a veiled threat to the Nigerian state.

The coalition warned that such activities have the potential to escalate into another security crisis in the region.

“This veiled aggression must therefore be nipped in the bud even before its seeds of discord are planted,” Adodo warned.

Finally, the coalition commended the Federal Government for observing the due process concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s matter.

However, it expressed dismay that Kanu’s visitors now serve as couriers to pass messages that run parallel to constituted government authority.

The coalition urged the government to expedite action in resolving Nnamdi Kanu’s situation to address the security crises in the Southeast.

The group concluded by restating their commitment to a peaceful, united, and progressive Nigeria. They also pledged to make their positions known to the United Nations and other international bodies.

Other civil society groups and activists represented at the briefing include: Prince Danesi Momoh, Convener of Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative; Mazi Chukwudi Oluoha, Southeast Peace and Development Initiative; Zainab Sule, Northcentral Representative of Rising-Up for a United Nigeria; Comr. Stephen Eriba, President of Independent Public Service Accountability Watch; Mall. Abdulkadir Shuaibu, President of Arewa Youth Patriotic Front; Barr. Aniekeme Obot, Southsouth Representative of Rising-Up for a United Nigeria; and Comr. Victory Ameh, Representative of Guardians of Democracy and Development.