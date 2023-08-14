Sinner closes in on top five after Toronto triumph

TORONTO, ON – AUGUST 13: Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning his match against Alex De Minaur of Australia in the Singles Final during Day Seven of the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic ATP Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images (Photo by Vaughn Ridley / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Italy’s Jannik Sinner moved up to a career-high ATP ranking of sixth on Monday after capturing his first Masters trophy in Toronto.

Sinner, 21, won the Toronto title 6-4, 6-1 in the final against Australian Alex de Minaur, who moves up six places to 12th.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, 20, the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion, holds the number one ranking ahead of Serb Novak Djokovic and Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Denmark’s Holger Rune moves up to fifth with Norway’s Casper Ruud slipping two places to seventh.

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 9395 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8795

3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6530

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5090

5. Holger Rune (DEN) 4790 (+1)

6. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 4725 (+2)

7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4715 (-2)

8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4595 (-1)

9. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3605

10. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 3050

11. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2855

12. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2595 (+6)

13. Tommy Paul (USA) 2525 (+1)

14. Félix Auger-Aliassime CAN) 2510 (-2)

15. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2425 (-2)

16. Borna Coric (CRO) 2315 (-1)

17. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2310 (-1)

18. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 1995 (+1)

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1690 (+1)

20. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 1685 (-3)