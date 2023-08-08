Singer Pablo Spragga releases latest EP, “Black Gambino”

…Says he’s not afraid to speak the truth and stand up for what he believes in

By Rita Okoye

Pablo Spragga, also known as Teddy C. Nebolisa, has excitedly released his latest EP, “Black Gambino”, which dropped on the 4th of August, 2023.

The EP is an expression of Pablo’s personal experiences growing up in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and the civil unrest and government corruption he faced in his youth.

Pablo’s music can be categorized under the World Music genre-a fusion of several music genres like Afro-pop, Reggie-Grimm, Reggae, Dancehall and Drill with a unique dose of pathwa, his ability to fuse these genres to his sound gives a great level of originality and diversity.

The EP is a fusion of Afro, Drill, Grime and Dancehall, featuring six tracks that showcase Pablo’s unique style and lyrical prowess.

“Black Gambino” opens with “Journey,” a song that sets the tone for the EP with its haunting melody and introspective lyrics.

“One Life” is a standout track that speaks to the importance of living life to the fullest, as we only have one life to live. “Chuck Noris” and “Juice” are high-energy tracks that showcase Pablo’s ability to blend genres seamlessly, while “Specimen” is a more introspective track that delves into the struggles Pablo faced growing up in Port Harcourt.

“Anti-Social” closes out the EP with a hard-hitting beat and Pablo’s signature flow, offering a glimpse into his lifestyle and mind-set.

Pablo’s music is a reflection of his experiences and his desire to use his platform to raise awareness of the issues facing his community.

“Black Gambino” is a powerful statement from an artist who is not afraid to speak his truth and stand up for what he believes in.

“Black Gambino” is available for streaming and download on all major music platforms.

Pablo Spragga is proudly sponsored by Cord Stop Music, founded by the visionary and tech-minded entrepreneur, Nduwuba Izuchukwu Charles.

Cordstop Music is a dynamic and forward-thinking record label based in Lagos, Nigeria. With a burning passion for music and an unwavering commitment to talent development.