Singer Jahgrandson debuts with ‘Bills’

Ayodeji Israel Jahgrandson, widely known by his stage name Jahgrandson, is set to make waves in the Nigerian music industry with the upcoming release of his debut single titled “Bills” on October 6, 2023.

Hailing from Ondo State and born on May 20th, 1990, Jahgrandson journey in the world of music has been a long and passionate one. He attended Wolex Polytechnic in Lagos, where he honed his skills and later furthered his music education at Peter Kings College of Music in Badagry. With a strong educational foundation, Jahgrandson has diligently pursued his dream of creating soulful and captivating music.

Having been deeply influenced by his Nigerian roots, Jahgrandson music seamlessly blends various genres including Afro RnB, Afro hip hop, and Afro dance. His unique style and sound reflect a rich tapestry of cultural and musical influences, setting him apart as a promising new artist in the industry.

“My music is a reflection of my life journey and the experiences that have shaped me,” shares Jahgrandson. I’ve been writing music since 2006, and this upcoming single is a culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and artistic growth.”

Despite the challenges that the global music scene has faced, Jahgrandson determination and passion for his craft have driven him forward. “I believe in the power of music to connect people and convey emotions that words alone cannot express,” Jahgrandson adds.

As anticipation builds for the release of his debut single, fans and music enthusiasts alike can look forward to experiencing a fresh sound that is set to make a lasting impact.