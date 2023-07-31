Singer, Chukason Don releases debut album ‘New Born Fela’

Chuks Aniagwu, artistically referred to as Chukason Don, born and raised in Delta State, Nigeria – currently based in Cape Town, South Africa – , is a 31 year old versatile artist with the range of Afro Beat (Afro Soul), Hip Hop/Trap, RnB and Soul and has had his hands on some Amapiano instrumentals.

He delivers his music with so much passion and conviction, he approach is sleek and really smooth, with his lyrics touches on our daily situations, this makes Chukason Don an ideal artist for your playlist.

With no outside influence, Chukason Don grew up resonating with music, with rhythm as well as being creative, even in the way he lives his own life. It wasn’t until 2021 where Chukason Don found himself working on his debut studio single MONEY VIBES, from that 1 single he knew where his passion in life lies. The single was the craddle for the genre he makes as it was a mixture of Hip Hop -which he listens to – and Afro -which he resonates with, naturally.

Ever since the Chukason Don has never looked back. He has worked with a couple of renowned artists from around the WORLD, namely, Rhyma (Nigeria), Wapseddy (Nigeria based in CPT), King Unstarr (South Africa), King Sador (Nigeria) Bvse (South Africa) Thabang (South Africa) with one of the greatest composers in the South African industry Wilo Ink, along with Jusen Apex a young talented producer (Ghana), Elcee Gweja (Zimbabwe). He has even worked with a Composer, Singer and Songwriter from all the way in the Caribbean region Cjuh (Barbados).

With determination and consistency comes growth and evolution, this is exactly what Chukason Don’s musical journey has been. From rendering different genres, he has finally followed what is natural to him, his continent’s heart of music, Afro Beat.

Nigerian-born, International artist Cape Town-based musician Chukason Don is set to make waves with his debut album titled “New Born Fela” Blending African sound with hip hop, the album’s 17 tracks deliver a sonically blissful experience tailored to elevate everyday moods. The project houses 2 international features , Barbados based Cjuh and Ghanaian composer Apex Jusen.

“New Born Fela” showcases Chukason Don’s innovative fusion of Afro Beat and hip hop, pushing boundaries and paying homage to Fela Kuti. The album’s rhythmic beats, infectious melodies, and rich harmonies transport listeners, defying genre limitations.

Featuring collaborations with renowned artists and producers, “New Born Fela” is a collaborative masterpiece. Chukason Don’s passion shines through, inviting listeners on a transformative musical journey that celebrates the vibrancy of African music.