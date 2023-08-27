Siakpere rejoices with Deltans at 32nd anniversary

Director-General for Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, Mr. John Ewhubare Siakpere (JP), LLM, has congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Deltans on the occasion of the celebration of the State’s creation 32 years ago.

In a statement he made available to newsmen, Siakpere, a UK-based lawyer and businessman, thanked God for the peace and development trajectory of the state, noting that the state had continued to remain peaceful despite several challenges facing the people.



He thanked traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, security agencies, the political class and citizens for their contributions to the growth and development of the state since its creation on August 27, 2023.



He called on the people to continue supporting the Oborevwori administration for the good of the state and its people.



He said subsequent administrations had continued to add to the building blocks of the state, adding that the Oborevwori administration would contribute it’s quota to the development trajectory of the state.

“On behalf of Team Siakpere for Oborevwori I congratulate His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of its creation.



“Since August 27, 1991 when the state was created, subsequent administrations had continued to build on the successes recorded by previous administrations.

“As we celebrate this year’s anniversary, it is my prayer that God will continue to bless our state even as we support the Oborevwori administration to deliver on his M.O.R.E Agenda.”