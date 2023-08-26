Siakpere congratulates Delta Commissioners, says Deltans deserve more

Director-General for Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, Mr. John Ewhubare Siakpere (JP), LLM, has congratulated newly sworn-in Commissioners and members of the Delta State Executive Council on their appointments.

In a statement he made available to newsmen, Siakpere, a UK-based lawyer and businessman, thanked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on the choice of the Commissioners which he described as a mixed breed of the young, middle-aged and experienced hands.



He called on the new Commissioners to use their exalted offices to implement Governor Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda in their various ministries.



He said that Deltans deserved more development in all facets of life and urged the Commissioners to do everything within their powers to prove Governor Oborevwori right on their choice.



He particularly felicitated the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu on her reappointment and called on her to use her wealth of experience to revamp basic education in the state.

“On behalf of Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, I congratulate all our newly appointed and sworn-in Commissioners and members of the Delta State Executive Council.



“Your appointments are well deserved having served the party and government at various levels.

“I urge you all to bring your wealth of experience to bear on your assignments in the various ministries by ensuring that the M.O.R.E Agenda of the Governor is felt on the lives of Deltans.



“The Governor has promised to do more for Deltans and it is your responsibilities as Commissioners to help him actualise this mandate aimed at Advancing Delta on a path of continuous progress.



“I therefore urge you all to uphold the confidence he had in your appointments by exceeding His Excellency’s expectations from you,” Siakpere said.