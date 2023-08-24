Shippers Council, PEBEC stress need for export policies

SCIEPRO/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, in collaboration with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, have stressed the need for the Federal Government to create deliberate policies that would aggressively drive export trade.

Speaking at NSC headquarters in Apapa during a meeting with stakeholders in the export business to address challenges faced by exporters, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Council, Emmanuel Jime, said that aggressive export drive would facilitate the stability of the nation’s currency for several decades.

Jime, who was represented by the Director of Regulatory Services, NSC, Ifeoma Ezedinma, argued that the economic growth of Nigeria is hinged primarily on export, noting however that multiplicity of checks by government agencies and frequent clashes with security agencies are some of the impediments to export at the ports.

He stated: “Nigerians need access to finance to be able to sell their goods at the international market. It is not just the shipping line charges or terminal charges, the challenges starts from the farm, all the way before it even gets to the ports’’.

In his speech, PEBEC Project Manager, Ayokunnu Ojeiniyi, said the Federal Government is creating a single customer interface at the ports and airports in order to ensure efficiency and eliminate corruption.