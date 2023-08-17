Shettima presides over NEC meeting

Kashim Shettima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently presiding over the National Economic Council, NEC, meeting in the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Council, which is comprised of the governors of the 36 states of the federation, also has ministers in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Finance, as well as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and some others as members.

Today’s meeting is expected to consider varying issues, including the Federation’s financial status and other general issues, but most critical of the issues before the Council is the deployment of palliatives aimed at cushioning the harsh effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Among governors attending the meeting are Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Inuwa Yahya (Gombe) Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Dr. Alex Otti (Abia), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).

Others are Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna), Sheriff Obrevwori (Delta), Prof. Charles Soludo (Anambra), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Umaru Namadi (Jigawa),

Also at the meeting are Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Prince Bassey Otu (Cross River), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo State acting governor), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Ahmad Aliu (Sokoto), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Process Babagana Zulum (Borno)

Deputy governors of Katsina, Rivers, Yobe, Adamawa, Kano, Kebbi are also participating in the meeting.