Shettima, Obi, Akpabio, Abbas storm Kano for Dep Sen President son’s wedding

•Obi’s presence sign of a united Nigeria, says Akpabio

By Bashir Bello

The ancient city of Kano was on Friday agog as the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Labour Party Presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas stormed the state for the wedding ceremony of Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin’s son, Abdullahi’s wedding.

The wedding which took place at Isyaku Rabi’u Juma’at mosque had the Vice President as the representative of the groom while the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Tajudeen Abbas stood in for the groom, Bilkisu Madaki, daughter of Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Aliyu Sani Madaki.

The Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheikh Abdullahi Mahmud Salga tied the knot between Abdullahi and Bilkisu after a bride price of N500,000 was paid as dowry.

The wedding ceremony had dignitaries which include governors, lawmakers, politicians and other well wishers in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio had described the presence of Peter Obi at the wedding ceremony as signs of a united Nigeria.

Akpabio while speaking shortly after the wedding ceremony noted that the presence of so many high profile personalities at the wedding fatiha attested to the fact that Senator Barau Jibrin was a peaceful Man of the People.

“You can see that, even the LP Presidential Candidate Peter Obi and his People are here, this tells you that Nigeria will remain united one entity”.