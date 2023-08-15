Shettima commends Google’s N1.2b grant initiative

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has commended Google’s N1.2 billion grant initiative for the President Tinubu administration’s one million jobs initiative.

Shettima made the commendation when he received in the audience some executives of Google, a leading global technology company, at the Presidential Villa, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the announcement of a grant of N1.2 billion to support the Tinubu administration’s digital jobs initiative is commendable and worthy of emulation by other companies.

“Let’s think outside the box and create more job opportunities. We need to walk the talk. It is easy to pontificate but very difficult to bring all of the ideas to fruition. I want to assure you, this administration is ready to partner with you.

“Nigeria is ready for business. The President that we have now wants to leave a legacy that Nigerians will be proud of many years after,” Shettima said.

Speaking about the potentials of Nigeria’s young population, the Vice President said Nigeria has a unique opportunity to harness the potentials of its huge youth population to create millions of jobs in the digital sector.

“We have more English-speaking people than many countries in Africa and beyond. We missed the agricultural age, we missed the industrial age and we are now in the knowledge-driven post-industrial age.

“We have the potential and a unique opportunity to fill the anticipated global talent deficit. Access Bank is doing a lot in terms of digital skills, training 1,000 youths in digital skills to create employment opportunities.

“We are working with Wema Bank, the Bank of Industry and other partners on this project. We are willing to partner with Google, we will work closely with you for the good of our nation,” he added.

Earlier, the Director of Google, West Africa, Mr Olumide Balogun, said the company was excited about the Tinubu administration’s vision of creating one million digital jobs and was committing over N1.2 billion in grants to support the initiative.

He said the company, through the programme, would provide digital skills to over 20,000 youths and women to enhance and improve their lives and livelihoods, and also enable several startups grow and create thousands of jobs in the sector.

Also, the Google Africa’s Director of Government Relations and Public Policy, Mr Charles Murito, said the company remains committed to investing in digital infrastructure across Africa.

He noted that digital transformation in the continent can be the driver of the targeted technology jobs.

“Google cannot achieve its vision and objectives if it doesn’t cover Nigeria effectively.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Google initiative is designed to train 20,000 Nigerian women and youth in digital skills.

The programme is facilitated through a grant from Google’s philanthropic arm to “Mind the Gap” in partnership with Data Science Nigeria and the Creative Industry Initiative for Africa.

This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to increasing the participation of young Nigerians in the digital economy by creating 1 million digital jobs.

The delegation from Google also includes, Programme Manager, Google Africa, Ms Oluwatamilore Oni; the Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager, Mr Adewolu Adene, and the Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Google West Africa, Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, among others.