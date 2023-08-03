Shettima, Alia meet over security, agriculture in Benue

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Benue State governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia on Thursday met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on how to improve the security as well as agriculture in Benue.

The governor disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with the Vice President.

Governor Alia said he was at the seat of power to pay homage to the Vice President, who he said has been supportive to Benue State.

Asked on his mission at the Vice President’s office, he said, “Last night we had the APC Caucus meeting and today we’ve had the NEC. National issues were tabled and unanimously we elected the National Chairman in the person of a great man and a patriot, former Governor Ganduje and then we got the National Secretary as well.

“These are faithful servants of the party and the nation. So, all of us were so pleased at what we arrived at.

After that I came to the Villa just to pay homage to the Vice President.

“He’s been very supportive of Benue. He has a very good passion for the state. He is someone whose leaning is in agriculture as well.

“Remember, Benue is the food basket of the nation. So, we need everyone with the thinking and with the actions that can help us to move from grace to grace in terms of food and food security and basic state security. So, that’s what brought me to the Villa today.”

Fielding question on what is expected of the new leadership of the APC, the governor said, “For the unity of the party; unity of the nation; primarily, that and then to continue the hard work that was also done in the past. We need continuity. We have this regime; this renewed hope we all have to make our nation continually great.

“There is nothing less that is expected from the new leadership, either. And we are hoping they’re quite a good cream that is brought into the scope of the leadership and I believe they are not going to give us anything less. We trust them.”