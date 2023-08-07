Shelve military intervention, secure release of ousted Bazoum — ECOWAS told

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic

By Adeola Badru

A top Nigerian security expert, Abayomi Mumuni Nurain, has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to intensify efforts to secure the release of ousted Nigerien president, Mohamed Bazoum rather than a military intervention.

He said any military intervention should be shelved for now, calling for more diplomatic engagements and communication that would ensure the freedom of Bazoum.

Bazoum has been held hostage following the military takeover of Niger Republic since July 26.

ECOWAS, chaired by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, described the coup as unacceptable, giving the junta a deadline to restore democratic rule.

Possibilities of a military intervention by ECOWAS have been mooted.

A delegation sent by ECOWAS to broker peace with the junta left Niger earlier than planned, having failed to meet Bazoum or the coup leader Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani.

The mission was led by former Nigerian head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Mumuni’s admonition was contained in a press release signed by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar and made available to Vanguard on Monday.

The counter-terrorism expert from the Certified Counter-Terrorism Practitioner Network, UK advised President Tinubu that war is not the answer, urging him not to be provoked to settle for military intervention, with an outcome he said would be so brutal.

His words: “The first thing that should have been on the priority list of ECOWAS when the coup was announced is securing the release of President Mohamed Bazoum. And this should be done through robust diplomatic engagements and persuasive communications.”

“War or military intervention is not the answer. I think ECOWAS can do better to manage the crisis rather than setting for war whose consequence would be untold and brutal.”

“Therefore, the ECOWAS chieftains should intensify diplomatic engagements and persuasive communications with the junta. They should not be deterred by the fact that the last diplomatic engagement failed.”

“In all of these crises, the life of the ousted president is most precious. He should come out alive first.

“Any declaration of war may see him killed, which would defeat the essence of the whole thing. Bazoum’s release should top the priorities of ECOWAS. They should do more and continue to press for his release by the junta.”

The counter-terrorism and intelligence specialist further said that younger military chiefs and generals should be made to lead the ECOWAS mission.

“These officers, especially from Francophone countries, would be able to speak to the junta in the language they understand and hopefully broker peace and the release of the ousted president.”

“The junta are of the younger generation and they would get along with people of their generation,” Mumuni said.

“President Tinubu should resist temptations to deploy ECOWAS troops to Niger. He should not be surprised if other Francophone nations in the association later pitch their tents with Niger if War were to break out.”

“We have quite different orientations. They were colonised by France and Nigeria was a British colony. Though our military establishment is fierce and strong in the African community, it has been overstretched by internal terrorism.”

“We shouldn’t add more burden with the Niger crisis that effective diplomatic engagements and strategies can solve.”

“Right now, the Western gladiators are seeing this as another opportunity to see Africa go into war against itself. We must never allow that happen,” he noted.