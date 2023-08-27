Sheffield vs Man City: Preview — team news, head-to-head

Manchester City will on Sunday lock horns with Sheffield United in the Premier League as they look to continue their impressive start to the campaign with a victory away from home.

Manchester City have won their first two Premier League matches against Burnley and Newcastle United.

They will fancy their chances of picking up another victory against the newly-promoted side away from home.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are coming into this game on the back of consecutive defeats against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, and little is expected from them to turnaround their fortunes against Man City.

Team News

Sheffield United’s Max Lowe has been ruled out but George Baldock and Oli McBurnie are back in training and may be involved.

The signing of Cameron Archer from Aston Villa will not be completed in time for him to make his debut.

Manchester City will be without manager Pep Guardiola after he had emergency back surgery this week.

Bernardo Silva is fit again after an illness and new signing Jeremy Doku is available.

Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones remain on the sidelines.

Head-to-head

Sheffield United are without a win in their last eight league games against Manchester City, dating back to a 1-0 home victory in January 2000 in the second tier.

The Blades’ last win over City came in an FA Cup fourth-round tie in January 2008.

City are unbeaten in all 10 of their Premier League games against Sheffield United, and last lost a top-flight match against the Blades in February 1992.