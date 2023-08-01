She Creates 2023 Camp: UBA, others  join forces to empower girls

By Cynthia Alo

In a collaborative effort to empower young girls and bridge the gender gap in technology, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and a host of other esteemed partners have teamed up with the She Creates Camp for its 2023 edition.

The camp, focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Maths(STEAM), aims to inspire and equip girls aged 13 to 17 with essential skills for the future.

Under the theme “Solve with AI” the residential camp will offer participants a unique opportunity to delve into artificial intelligence, electronics, software innovation, and other cutting-edge technology fields.

Alongside technology workshops, the girls will engage in hands-on activities like computer programming, robotics, digital film production, and more.

Beyond technical knowledge, She Creates emphasizes the importance of life skills such as teamwork, etiquette, and leadership.

Mentors and career talks will provide valuable guidance and encouragement to the young participants as they plan their future paths.

UBA and other partners, including Google, Microsoft, and the World Bank, have recognized the significance of investing in the next generation of female tech leaders.

By supporting the She Creates Camp, they are actively contributing to the empowerment of girls and the advancement of technology in Nigeria.

The 15th edition of the She Creates Camp is scheduled to take place in Lagos from 6th to 19th August.