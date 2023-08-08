She Creates 2023 Camp, set to support girls in technology 

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths (STEAM) summer programme, She Creates 2023 Camp, has opened participation for girls interested in acquiring skills in technology.

The programme, targeting girls aged 13 to 17 years and designed to support early intervention, dispel preconceptions, and address the gender gap in technology, will be held in Lagos from 6th to 19th of August, 2023.

The program with the theme, “Solve With AI”, will also focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of things, and Software development.

Speaking about the Camp, Executive Director, Women in Tech (WTECH), Mrs. Oreoluwa Lesi, said, “The program will help girls plan their future careers with the assistance of mentors and women currently working in these fields.

“To encourage out-of-the-box thinking by helping girls develop critical thinking skills within a nurturing environment while gaining fundamental life skills such as etiquette, teamwork, and leadership skills.”

She noted that sessions on computer programming, robotics, mobile application development, graphics designing, renewable energy, digital film production, artificial intelligence(AI), chemical science, digital electronics technology, and digital animation programming will be taken in the camp.

She maintained that the above digital skills would help school girls develop an early interest in computer science, information technology, Engineering, Medicine, and other STEAM-related careers.