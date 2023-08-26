Sharp Practices: Govt vows to seal fraudulent fuel stations in Enugu

Enugu State Government has vowed to seal fuel stations engaging in sharp practices, such as metre adjustment, stressing that the state had no room for petroleum products marketers, who short-change consumers by dispensing fuel quantities lower than what they pay for.

The government expressed sadness that of the 15 fuel stations visited, none had an accurate metering system and therefore directed the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Enugu State, to call their members to order, as the fraudulent marketers would have the government to contend with henceforth.

Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Emeka Ajogwu, made government’s position known during an unscheduled tour of filling stations in Enugu metropolis to ascertain the veracity of alleged sharp practices by many petroleum marketers in the state.

He told newsmen that the state government embarked on the exercise following complaints by Enugu residents and motorists, especially transporters.

“The administration has received tons of complaints on this issue of sharp practices by petroleum products marketers in the state. Sadly, after our unscheduled visits to 15 filing stations, we discovered that none of their metres was accurate. Yet, they sold petrol at between N600 and N620 per litre.

“For every 20 litres of fuel Enugu residents bought, they were short-changed to the tune of N768.60, N702, N682.00, N575 N441.60, N480, and N256.2. We view this as both ungodly and pure economic sabotage.

“The Dr. Peter Mbah administration remains committed to boosting productivity and making life better for the people, and we will not fold our hands and watch this economic strangulation continue. It is insensitive, unacceptable, and we will never condone it,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Ajogwu cautioned the station managers and directed them to re-adjust their metres for accurate dispensation of petroleum products.

Ajogwu also assured Enugu residents of regular monitoring of fuel stations in the state, warning that any station found wanting henceforth would be sealed indefinitely.