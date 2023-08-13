Shaibu manipulated NYCN election for his selfish gov ambition— Obaseki

report: Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State (left), recieving the report of the Harmonized Tax Committee from his deputy, Philip Shaibu, in Benin City, Wednesday.

–As PDP chides Shaibu, passes vote of confidence on Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY— THE feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Mr. Philip Shaibu, seems unabated as Obaseki has said Shaibu manipulated the election of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Edo State chapter, to install an executive council to advance his ambition of becoming governor of Edo State.

This came as leaders of Edo Central Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have scolded Shaibu for approaching the court over allegations that Obaseki was about to instigate his impeachment without exhausting dispute resolution mechanisms of the party.

Obaseki made the revelation, weekend, during the celebration of the International Youths Day, with youths in the state, at the Youth House, in Benin City.

There was crisis in the leadership of the association few months ago that led to the emergence of parallel leadership before the intervention of the governor.

Speaking at the event on the crisis that rocked the youth council, Obaseki noted that Shaibu worked behind him in an attempt to fester his ambition through the youth council.

According to the governor, “I want to apologise over the unfortunate incident that happened with the youth council election. It was done without my authorisation and knowledge.

“As you can see now, the reason my deputy governor manipulated your election was because he has political ambition and thought he could control and use the council to achieve his political goals. Please, I apologise. Going forward, you will have an independent, well organised and well covered transparent election.”

Commending the youths, Edo First Lady, Betsy Obaseki, said: “You are the ones we are looking up to. That is the reason we are getting involved in your affairs and life and we are here to support you. We are expecting great things from you and we are confident that you will not disappoint us.”

The leaders, who met, yesterday, in Igueben Local Government Area of the state, include the state chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi; former Chairman, PDP Board of Trustee, BoT, Chief Tom Ikimi; former senator representing Edo Central senatorial district, Sen. Clifford Odia; former House of Representatives member, representing Esan South East/Esan North East federal constituency, Sergius Ogun and former House of Representatives member, representing Esan Central, Esan West and Igueben federal constituency, Joe Edionwele, among others.

In a communique after the meeting, they said: “During the meeting, a vote of implicit confidence in Governor Obaseki was moved by Chief Francis Ulinfun and seconded by Elder Johnny Abhulimen. The motion was unanimously passed by all the leaders in attendance on behalf of the party in Esanland.

“The meeting noted with satisfaction the speedy and effective progress being made on the peace and reconciliation efforts to unite the contending forces within the party, particularly in Esanland.

“However, the deteriorating relationship between Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu, was noted with utmost dismay.

“It is the collective view of the entire leadership of PDP in Edo Central that the controversy was unnecessary and avoidable, considering that the central issue of contention has to do with the issue of governorship succession at the end of the current tenure.

“The reason for our strong belief that the strongest consideration for making the choice is equity in addition to other factors related to competence and individual acceptability. From our interactions with our brothers from Edo South and Edo North, there is already a consensus that the next governor will emanate from Edo Central, principally because it is on record that Edo Central has not legally produced a governor for our dear state since the inception of this democratic dispensation in 1999.

“Besides, we believe that the process of making such a choice can be achieved by the leadership of the party in a cordial and reasonable atmosphere rather than resorting to intimidation and blackmail.

“Finally, Governor Obaseki has expressed his firm resolve and determination to finish well and strong, we hereby identify with him in that resolution because we believe that nothing short of that will augur well for us, the party and our dear state.

“We, therefore, urge all men and women of goodwill to join hands with his excellency to ensure success to make Edo great again.”