SFTAS rewards Imo with $12m over Uzodimma’s fiscal transparency

In yet another giant stride by the Administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability And Sustainability ( SFTAS ) awarded Imo State, the sum of 12 million Dollars (10 Billion Naira).

Governor Uzodimma revealed this during the official unveiling of his 2023 Guber female running mate, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru held at Landmark Event Center, Owerri.

According to the Governor, “Even the World Bank has given us an award and prize money for our transparency. We received over 12 million dollars from World Bank for transparency and management of the State’s resources”.

This is in addition to an award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria for transparency and accountability in governance.

The Governor stated that he is more satisfied with the awards than owing estates in the state or country.

He, therefore reiterated that the shared prosperity Government is for the people and by the people and that his administration will continue to prioritize transparency, accountability, and good governance in the state.

This recognition by the SFTAS is a testament to the efforts made by the Uzodimma administration to ensure fiscal responsibility and sustainability in Imo State. The award serves as an encouragement for the government to maintain its commitment to transparency and accountability, as well as to strive for even more improvements in the management of the state’s resources.

The Governor added that the 12 million dollars received from the World Bank will undoubtedly help in further development projects and improve the lives of the people in the State.

By focusing on transparency and accountability, Governor Uzodimma aims to create a more enabling environment for growth and development in the state.