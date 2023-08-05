SFFL Showtime coed Flag Football league pre session training begins

Organisers of the SFFL Showtime coed Flag Football league ,have commenced special pre session training programme for players, particularly, the new players who are not knowledgeable but have interest in the Flag football league.

According to the Commissioner of SFFL Showtime coed Flag football league , Adejumo Adebare , the pre-session training tagged ‘Showtime Sunday ‘would be held on three consecutive Sundays. The programme kicked off 30th July and would run through 13 August. The programme is taking place at Meadow Hall School, Alma Beach Estate, Lekki with over 10 teams in attendance. .

Adebare said that the pre session training would assist develop more players at the grassroots and also assist to create the awareness of Flag football in the country among fans who wish to be part of the Sport.

He also declared that the SFFL Showtime coed Flag Football Pre session League programme would also create an enabling environment for players to take part in special training sessions in the Sport and also afford athletes to share viable experience and contacts that would develop and uplift Flag football in Nigeria.

” The SFFL Showtime coed Flag Football. League kicks off officially on September 24th and runs through every Sunday at Meadow Hall School, Alma Beach Estate, Elegushi, Lekki with over 10 teams taking part,” Adebare said.