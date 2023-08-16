Sexual assault allegations: UNICAL VC, activists, others react

…issues will be handled immediately, appeals for ca – Prof Obi

…I’ve received messages from over 10 victims allegedly molested – Agba Jalingo

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Florence Banku Obi, has assured Law Students of the University that their protests have been received and would be carefully looked into and assiduously handled.

She gave the assurance while addressing the leadership of students under the aegis Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), Unical Branch while commending them for drawing the attention of the University Management to the challenges bedeviling the faculty of Law.

She lauded the students for conducting themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner, describing them as law-abiding students that respect the rules and regulations of the institution.

She assured the students that Management will redouble its efforts towards tackling all student-related issues in the faculty and the institution.

“Your cries and complaints came to the notice of management through LAWSAN and the leadership of the faculty, your challenges will be addressed in no distant time.

“We are very focused as an administration. You have told us your problems and I assure you that we have noted them. We are a listening administration. Our offices are always open for you.

“Selection of students for Law school will not be left in the hands of an individual but a committee will be set up for that,” she said.

On his part, a human rights activist and journalist, Agba Jalingo has revealed that he has received calls from more victims and those who were allegedly harassed sexually by the legal luminary.

According to him: ” More than 10 victims of sexual assault by the professor have spoken with me and many are ready to testify against him anywhere.

“Some of them are married and some have left the shores of Nigeria, but will be willing to testify.”

Vanguard obtained a letter written by an affected family member of a victim, Prof. Sinem-Abasi Ekong of the University of Uyo narrated how her daughter was allegedly molested by the legal luminary at UNICAL years ago.

Other victims have also taken to their various social media handles to speak out including one Nelly Idagba.

Efforts to get the reaction of Prof. Cyril Ndifon proved abortive as he refused to take his calls nor did he respond to a series of SMS sent to his phone number.

A source from the University who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard on Wednesday evening that the management was going to respond appropriately adding that nothing would be swept under the carpet.

“We will keep the press abreast on any development concerning the incident, for now, we are working on it,” the source said.