Sex-for-movie role, not for me – Ifeka Doris

By Benjamin Njoku

Rising Nollywood actress Ifeka Doris has frowned at producers and directors who demand money or sex in exchange for a movie role, saying ‘I will never indulge in such practice.’ Dories made this assertion, while in a chat with NollyNow during the week.

Narrating her experience , the actress, who studied English Language at the University of Lagos, said she turned down a movie role because the producer was demanding money from her. She also spoke against a situation, where actresses are asked to exchange their bodies for roles in movies.

According to her, “I don’t have a problem with a producer liking an actress. If the feeling is mutual, no problem. What I have an issue with is a producer saying he must sleep with an actress before working with her.”

She added: “My problem is when a producer says ‘if you don’t sleep with me, you can’t work with me’ or ‘ if you don’t give me money, I won’t work with you.’ It is okay maybe we work, then along the line you are liking me and I like you back. I don’t have a problem.

“We can be in a relationship but don’t make it compulsory that before you work with me, I must sleep with you. I have had a case like that. I won’t mention the name of the producer. It happened when I was still a greenhorn. A producer wanted to cast me in his movie, so he asked me to bring money for a particular role.

“They wanted to give the role to a more popular actress but because she wasn’t available at that time, they were like who can we cast for the role. It was an emergency casting. At that point, someone mentioned my name. But another person countered saying nobody knows her.’ Let her bring money to earn the role.

“Though the money was not much, I didn’t want to encourage it. I told him that I didn’t have the money at that time. I don’t mind you not paying me but telling me to bring money before you can give me this role, please keep it. Fortunately, after I stood my ground that I wasn’t going to pay, he later called me to come and play the role,” the actress narrated.