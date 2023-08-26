Serie A: AC Milan vs Torino – Preview,  team news

MONZA, ITALY – AUGUST 08: Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the opening goal during the Trofeo Silvio Berlusconi between AC Monza and AC Milan at U-Power Stadium on August 08, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

AC Milan will be in action today for their second game of the season when they take on Torino in the Italian Serie A.

The Rossoneri defeated Bologna 2-0 in their first game of the season, with Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic on target.

AC Milan could extend their perfect record of winning their first home game every season in 10 years in front of the 72,000 fans expected to be at the San Siro.

New signings Reuben Loftus Cheek, Christian Pulisic, and Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze could make their home debuts in the game.

Team News

AC Milan have a fully fit squad with the exception of Isamel Benacer, who is out for at least six months after suffering a knee injury in May.

Torino finished in 10th place in the 22/23 season, although Nigeria’s Ola Aina, Wilfried Singo, and Aleksey Miranchuk all left the club in the summer.

Possible Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao

Possible Torino XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Schuurs, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Ricci, Ilic, Vojvoda; Vlasic, Radonjic; Sanabria