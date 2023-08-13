Serial entrepreneur, Wande Durojaye, is Naija MCM this week



It’s no news that the young Nigerian is a very hardworking, diligent, and determined individual, able to recognise opportunities and thrive virtually anywhere in the world.

Nigerian youths have pioneered new industries in the country, disrupted existing industries, and are running successful businesses nationwide, providing employment for citizens.

For our feature this week, we’ll be celebrating a serial entrepreneur who has contributed to building thriving businesses.

Wande Durojaye, the Founder and CEO of JustBrandIt, a branding, print and digital marketing/advertising agency that describes itself as the creative hub, is our #NaijaMCM of the week.

This business recently birthed JustPromo, an e-Commerce platform leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer-Integrated Manufacturing (CIM) for Branded Merchandising, as well as a marketplace that connects creative designers with engagements.

Akinwande started his entrepreneurial journey whilst still an undergraduate at the prestigious Covenant University, studying Information and Communications Engineering.

Akinwande was among the 30 young individuals listed in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list (Business) for 2018.

According to Forbes, these businesses turn over $1.2 million every year.

We celebrate Akinwande for being a problem solver and helping people meet their branding and merchandising needs easily and faster.