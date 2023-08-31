Sergio Reguilon completes Man Utd medical ahead of loan from Tottenham

Sergio Reguilon has completed his medical ahead of a loan move to Manchester United from Tottenham.
United’s deal for Reguilon is a straight season-long loan with no fee or option to buy, according to the Athletic.
There is a break clause in January and the Old Trafford club will also cover his wages.
The left-back now looks set to secure a transfer before the summer window closes this Friday.
The deal quells a possible move for Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella who has lately been touted to join the Red Devils.
