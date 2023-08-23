SendApp by Flutterwave grows 23 folds, as company gains key approval in Kenya

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payment technology company, has announced a remarkable 23-fold increase in usage of its remittance solution, recently rebranded as SendApp by Flutterwave.

This follows an earlier relaunch of the remittance solution to support transfers from US and Canada, while adding new recipient countries like Egypt and Sénégal.

This record was accompanied by other significant milestones like attaining first-name approval in Kenya.

“The company has won approval for the first step in securing the right to operate in Kenya, a key African market”.

The founder and CEO, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola disclosed this on Monday, August 21, 2023, during an exclusive interview with Bloomberg in London.

Given that Flutterwave announced its expansion into the Middle East and Africa through operational licenses in Egypt earlier in February, the first name approval marks another pivotal milestone for the company’s goals of expanding to all of Africa.

Agboola has also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to forge ahead with their IPO plans.

“There’s some kind of customers we’ll attract when we are public, the large global clients who need you to have the same level of compliance and level of global view that they have,” he said.