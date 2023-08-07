Senators Darlington, Abaribe raise Point of Order to suspend Keyamo’s screening

The Senators found themselves in a rowdy session on Monday as Senator Darlington Nwokocha, representing Abia Central senatorial district, moved a point of order to suspend the screening of former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

Nwokocha said Keyamo, during his service as the second minister of Labour, supervised 774,000 jobs, which was not satisfactory to the 9th Senate.

The senator asked Keyamo to prepare himself and defend how some local government areas were not beneficiaries of the scheme under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also accused Keyamo of saying that the Rec Chamber was teaching him how to do his job when he was invited during Buhari’s administration.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South senatorial district, seconded the motion on the floor of the Senate.

However, when the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio called for the adoption of the motion, there was a rowdy session as those who said “nay” were chanting it after the “aye”.