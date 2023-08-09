Senate may re-invite el-Rufai, 2 other ministerial nominees, says spokesman

El-Rufai

By Juliet Umeh

Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, said yesterday that the red chamber might re-invite the three ministerial nominees yet to be confirmed for re-screening.

Adaramodu, who represents Ekiti South senatorial district in the 10th National Assembly, NASS, disclosed this on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

Recall that the Senate refused to confirm former Kaduna State governor, Nair El-Rufai, Delta State nominee, Stella Okotete, and Taraba State nominee, Abubakar Danladi, citing security reasons.

Asked whether the Senate would still confirm those yet to be confirmed, the Senate scribe said: “The question raised about them is an ongoing issue. So, once the Senate is satisfied, definitely, if we need to invite them to the chamber for the re-confirmation and re-screening, then we’ll do that.

“If security is not satisfied, Senate cannot be satisfied. It depends on what security agencies and the person that nominates them say.”

The Senate had on Monday approved and confirmed the ministerial nominations of 45 other appointees of President Bola Tinubu after a voice vote.

However, the red chamber withheld the ministerial confirmation of El-Rufai and two others pending “security clearance”.

During El-Rufai’s screening on the floor of the Senate, Senator Karimi Sunday from Kogi West senatorial district had raised a “very strong petition” against the ex-Kaduna governor that bothered on insecurity, unity, and national cohesion.

Sunday, who praised El-Rufai’s performance as Kaduna governor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, had said: “I have a very strong petition against you that bothers on security, unity and cohesiveness of the Nigerian nation and I think that petition has to be considered along this screening exercise.”

There was, however, a loud resistance from the senators against the subject and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, intervened.

He said: “Distinguished colleagues, perhaps I should inform you that I have received petitions from many other people in respect of other nominees but this is not where we are to deal with petitions.

”Our job here is to screen and, of course, we can refer petitions to where petitions would be dealt with.

“These are the nominees of Mr President. If it is something that is a formal petition before the Senate, we will look at it formally but there are certain petitions that we have to refer to the Presidency or security agencies to look at and that has nothing to do with us.

“I think by the time we are going with the issue of confirmation and approval, we will so advise. So, I will want to plead with my brother (El-Rufai) to take a bow. So, don’t bother about (addressing the petition). Thank you.”

Speaking further, Akpabio said: “Just to mention that for the avoidance of doubt, the Senate has so far approved and confirmed the nomination of 45 ministers out of the total 48 ministerial nominees sent to us by the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Force of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The others are still awaiting security clearance.”

The 45 nominees cleared by the Senate are Festus Keyamo, Mariya Mahmoud, Lola Ade-John, Bosun Tijani, Isiak Salako, Tahir Mamman, Maigari Ahmadu, Zephaniah Jisalo, Shuaibu Audu, Yusuf Sununu, Bello Matawalle, Alkali Saidu, Ahmed Gwarzo, Atiku Bagudu, Simon Lalong, Ibrahim Gaidam, Aliu Abdullahi, Gboyega Oyetola, Heineken Lokpobiri and Tunji Alausa.

Others are Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate, Doris Uzoka, Dave Umahi, Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, Musa Dangiwa, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Bello Muhammad, Badaru Abubakar, Joseph Utsev, Olubunmi Ojo, Betta Edu, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, Abubakar Momoh, John Enoh, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, and Yusuf Tuggar.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Senate screened El-Rufai, a two-term governor of Kaduna from May 2015 to May 2023, and one of the nine ex-governors in the ministerial list of the President.