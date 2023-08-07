Home » News » Senate fails to confirm El- Rufai, Abubakar Danladi, Stella Okotete waiting security report, checks 
August 7, 2023

Senate fails to confirm El- Rufai, Abubakar Danladi, Stella Okotete waiting security report, checks 

El-Rufai makes Tinubu's ministerial list

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

…Confirms Wike, Keyamo,  Alake, Wike, Tunji-Ojo, Pate, Fagbemi, Betta Edu, others as Ministers

…Confirms 45 out of 48 Nominees 

…As South-West has 9 Nominees, South East 5, North-East 8, North-West 10, North-Central 8 

By Henry  Umoru 

THE Senate  has failed to confirm the nomination  of the immediate  past  Governor  of Kaduna  State and the ministerial  nominee from Kaduna State, Mallam  Nasir El-Rufai as a minister  of the Federal  Republic  of  Nigeria.

After its seven days of screening  of the forty nine ministerial  nominees  sent to it for screening  by President  Bola  Tinubu,  the Senate  did not also confirm the appointment  of the former Deputy Governor  of Taraba  State and a Ministerial  nominee  from the State,  

Senator  Abubakar Danladi  was also not confirmed.

Also not confirmed by the Upper Chamber  is one of the Ministerial  nominees from Delta State,  Stella Okotete.

According  to the President  of  the  Senate,  Senator  Godswill  Akpabio,  the Senate did not clear because of security reports that must be cleared. 

Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed the nomination  of the immediate  past   Governor  of Rivers State,  Nyesom  Wike,  the Deputy Majority Senate Leader and former Governor  of Ebonyi State,  Senator Dave Umahi; former Minister  of state,  Labour  and  Employment,  Festus  Keyamo,  SAN, Lateef  Fagbemi,  SAN; Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, and Dele Alake as Ministers Designate.

Forty five out of forty eight nominees  sent were confirmed.

