Senate fails to confirm El- Rufai, Abubakar Danladi, Stella Okotete waiting security report, checks 

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

…Confirms Wike, Keyamo, Alake, Wike, Tunji-Ojo, Pate, Fagbemi, Betta Edu, others as Ministers

…Confirms 45 out of 48 Nominees

…As South-West has 9 Nominees, South East 5, North-East 8, North-West 10, North-Central 8

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has failed to confirm the nomination of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State and the ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

After its seven days of screening of the forty nine ministerial nominees sent to it for screening by President Bola Tinubu, the Senate did not also confirm the appointment of the former Deputy Governor of Taraba State and a Ministerial nominee from the State,

Senator Abubakar Danladi was also not confirmed.

Also not confirmed by the Upper Chamber is one of the Ministerial nominees from Delta State, Stella Okotete.

According to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Senate did not clear because of security reports that must be cleared.

Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed the nomination of the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the Deputy Majority Senate Leader and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Dave Umahi; former Minister of state, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, and Dele Alake as Ministers Designate.

Forty five out of forty eight nominees sent were confirmed.